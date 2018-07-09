Perak PAS information chief dies

Wan Ahmad Tarmizi died at 4pm due to complications from heart disease. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

BAGAN SERAI, July 9 — Perak PAS Information chief Wan Ahmad Tarmizi Abd Aziz died today at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital here. He was 53.

Wan Ahmad Tarmizi, who was also PAS candidate for the Alor Pongsu state seat in the 14th general election, died at 4pm due to complications from heart disease.

According to Perak PAS Commissioner Razman Zakaria, the late Wan Ahmad Tarmizi was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital before Hari Raya.

“The Perak PAS extends condolences to the family of the late Wan Ahmad Tarmizi. His demise is a great loss to the Perak PAS,” he said when contacted today.

Razman said the remains of Wan Ahmad Tarmizi would be brought back to his residence in Desa Tanjung Murni, Chemor and would be laid to rest after the Isyak prayers.

Besides his wife, Wan Ahmad Tarmizi also leaves behind seven children — five sons and two daughters. — Bernama