Former finalist Kerber into Wimbledon last eight

LONDON, July 9 — Former Wimbledon finalist Angelique Kerber stepped up her bid to return to the title match with a 6-3, 7-6 (7/5) win against Switzerland's Belinda Bencic in the fourth round today.

Kerber was beaten by Serena Williams in the 2016 final at the All England Club.

The 30-year-old German is seeded 11th and, after a week of shock defeat for her title rivals, that makes Kerber the highest ranked woman left in the draw.

Kerber, who won the Australian and US Open titles in 2016, is into her fourth Wimbledon quarter-final.

She faces Russian 14th seed Daria Kasatkina or Belgian world number 47 Alison Van Uytvanck tomorrow. — AFP