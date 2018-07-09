Goerges into Wimbledon quarters to end Grand Slam drought

Germany’s Julia Goerges celebrates winning the fourth-round match against Croatia’s Donna Vekic at Wimbledon in London July 9, 2018. — Reuters pic

LONDON, July 9 — Julia Goerges is through to the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam for the first time after the German 13th seed beat Croatia’s Donna Vekic 6-3, 6-2 today.

Goerges was competing in her first Wimbledon last 16 tie after five successive opening round defeats at the All England Club.

The 29-year-old rose to the occasion, sweeping aside world number 55 Donna Vekic, who defeated US Open champion Sloane Stephens in the first round and was also chasing a maiden Grand Slam quarter-final berth.

Goerges takes on Dutch 20th seed Kiki Bertens for a place in the semi-finals.

She will be making her Grand Slam last eight debut in her 42nd appearance at the majors.

Goerges had previously reached the fourth round of Grand Slams on five occasions without a victory. — AFP