Penang deputy chief minister 1 out of surgery

Ahmad Zakiyuddin complained of chest pain when attending an event at Kepala Batas at around noon last Thursday. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, July 9 — Penang Deputy Chief Minister 1 Datuk Ahmad Zakiyuddin Abdul Rahman safely underwent heart bypass surgery at Penang Hospital here today.

His son Muhammad Amin Datuk Ahmad Zakiyuddin said his father was taken out of the operation room at 3pm after undergoing the heart operation.

“My father is still under close supervision of the specialists in the Penang Hospital,” he replied through the WhatsApp application here today.

He said the family thanked all who had prayed for Ahmad Zakiyuddin safety and recovery. Last Thursday, Ahmad Zakiyuddin, 60, who is also Pinang Tunggal state assemblyman asked his driver to take him to a private hospital in Bandar Perda for treatment as he was not feeling well.

He was later transferred to the Penang Hospital and placed under doctor’s observation after he complained of chest pains and was referred to the Cardiac Rehabilitation Ward for further treatment. — Bernama