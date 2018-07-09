Giorgi into first Grand Slam quarter-final at Wimbledon

Italy’s Camila Giorgi hits a shot during her third-round match against Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic at Wimbledon in London July 9, 2018. — Reuters pic

LONDON, July 9 — Italy’s Camila Giorgi advanced to her first Grand Slam quarter-final with a 6-3, 6-4 win against Russian world number 35 Ekaterina Makarova at Wimbledon today.

Giorgi was making only her third appearance in the last 16 at a major, but there was no big game nerves as the world number 52 cruised to the most significant victory of her career.

The 26-year-old had failed to get past the third round of a major since the 2013 US Open.

But she was in complete control against Makarova, who had defeated reigning Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki in the second round.

Giorgi will play seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams or Russian qualifier Evgeniya Rodina for a place in the semi-finals. — AFP