Kit Siang reserves comment on candidate for Dewan Rakyat Speaker

KUALA TERENGGANU, July 9 — DAP advisor Lim Kit Siang reserved comment when asked today whether he may be appointed as the Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat which convenes on July 16.

“I do not want to comment on that matter. What I wish to stress is that we are in politics not for posts. We are in politics because we feel it is one way to be of service to the country and the people. That’s primary, the rest will follow,” he said after opening the service centre of DAP Terengganu here.

There has been talk that Lim, the MP for Iskandar Puteri, was also a candidate for the post besides Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim.

Lim said he left it to the Pakatan Harapan leadership to select the candidate for Speaker.

He said the post of Speaker was not a priority for him because the more important thing was to serve the people who had elected Pakatan Harapan to administer the country.

Besides opening the service centre, Lim also launched the establishment of five new DAP branches, namely Paya Bunga, Cabang Tiga, Jalan Pejabat, Bandar Baru Pulau Kambing and Bukit Kecil. — Bernama