Suspected trafficker nabbed, drugs worth RM61,000 seized in Perak

TELUK INTAN, July 9 — A man believed to have been involved in drug trafficking activities was detained during a raid at a house in Taman Sri Bernam, Hutang Melintang near here, last Tuesday (July 3).

Hilir Perak District Police Chief ACP Mohd Marzukhi Mohd Mokhtar said in a statement that the suspect, in his early 30’s, was detained at 2 pm while he was resting in the house.

“In the raid, we seized 19 transparent plastic packets supposedly containing heroin that weighed 1,704.79 grammes and 11 transparent plastic packets that were believed to contain methamphetamine drugs weighing 100.51 grammes.

“The total value of the drugs was estimated to be about RM61,000,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Marzukhi said the suspect who had a previous drug record has been remanded under section 39B of the Dangerous Drug Act which carries a mandatory death sentence. — Bernama