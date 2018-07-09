Ministries to collaborate on rural internet penetration

Rural and Regional Development Minister Rina Harun said the Ministry of Rural Development will cooperate with the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia to ensure access to telco and internet network can also be enjoyed by rural communities. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA PILAH, July 9 — The Ministry of Rural Development (KPLB) will cooperate with the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (KKMM) to ensure access to telco and internet network can also be enjoyed by rural communities.

Rural Development Minister Rina Mohd Harun said this would enable the rural communities to market their products and raise their household income.

“We will have a good collaboration between these two ministries because we want to make sure when there is telephone line (and internet), it can help boost the local economy,” she said here today.

She was speaking to reporters after visiting the multi sources treated water supply project site at Kampung Ulu Mampas, near here which was attended by Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Eddin Syazlee Shith, who is also Kuala Pilah MP.

Also present were Negri Sembilan Rural Development Action Committee chairman Ismail Ahmad, Orang Asli Development Department director general Ajis Sitin and Kampung Ulu Mampas Tok Batin (headman) Seli Tiot.

Earlier in her speech, Rina said the access penetration of telco and internet network should be improved to ensure rural communities also receive the same facilities as enjoyed by those in the towns and urban centres.

Meanwhile Eddin Syazlee said a comprehensive and detailed study should be carried out so that government plans could be implemented smoothly.

“I am confident there will be such a cooperation between KLPB and KKMM and the rest I will hand it over to the Minister (Gobind Singh Deo) to be finalised,” he added. — Bernama