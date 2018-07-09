Najib cites AG’s 2016 1MDB article as proof of prejudice

According to a news portal, Najib, in his ex parte originating summons, cited an article titled ‘Grand Larceny in 1MDB’ by Thomas that was published two years ago. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — In his civil suit against Attorney General (AG) Tommy Thomas, Datuk Seri Najib Razak cited a two-year-old article by Thomas that the former prime minister said indicated prejudice against him.

According to news portal Malaysiakini, Najib, in his ex parte originating summons, cited an article titled “Grand Larceny in 1MDB” by Thomas that was published in Malaysiakini.

“Thomas’ stand is clear that he does not like me, as portrayed in the article, and this causes concern that he may find ways to prefer a charge against me for any reason. Hence, I have lodged a report on June 18 following this,” Najib reportedly said in his accompanying affidavit.

“The article also shows that he has his own stand in this and I feel that I have not been given a just or fair consideration. Hence, Thomas is not qualified to be involved in the investigations,” he added.

Najib had last week filed three civil suits against Thomas, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief Datuk Seri Mohd Shukri Abdull and Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) chief Datuk Seri Amar Singh, seeking to remove all three from investigations on his alleged involvement with state investment firm 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

The former PM was charged last week at the High Court with three counts of criminal breach of trust (CBT) and one count of abuse of power in relation to an RM42 million sum linked to former 1MDB unit SRC International.

Thomas is leading the prosecution against him, while Shukri previously said that the anti-graft body is halfway through its 1MDB probe.

Amar led the raids on Najib’s private residence and other residences linked to him, which resulted in a haul of more than RM1 billion in luxury items and cash.

Najib, in his ex parte originating summons, claimed that Shukri seemed emotional and vengeful upon returning to MACC, while Amar had broken standard operating procedures in carrying out his duties.