DOSH: 711 workplace deaths recorded last year

SEREMBAN, July 9 — The Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) has recorded 711 deaths at the workplace last year, said its director-general Omar Mat Piah.

He said of the total, 187 people were reported killed at construction sites.

“The fatality rate at the construction site is alarming compared to other workplaces. A total of 6,125 accidents have been recorded at construction sites last year, and this required better observation and compliance with safety measures,” he said here today.

He was speaking to reporters after ‘Ops Cegah Jatuh’ at the proposed PR1MA apartment construction site here, which was also attended by Negeri Sembilan Human Resource, Plantation and Non-Islamic Affairs Committee chairman J. Arul Kumar.

Meanwhile, Omar said as of June this year, DOSH had carried out a total of 4,838 inspections at the construction sites nationwide.

He said, a total of 4,132 notices and 253 compounds were issued while 31 cases were charged in court for various offences related to occupational safety and health in the workplace. — Bernama