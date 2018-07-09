Seven trapped boys rescued from Thailand cave, claim local media

A rescued schoolboy is moved from a Royal Thai Police helicopter to an awaiting ambulance at a military airport in Chiang Rai, Thailand, July 9, 2018. — Reuters pic

BANGKOK, July 9 — Local media claimed that a massive rescue operation has managed to bring to safety three more boys from the flooded Tham Luang Cave complex in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai, today, raising to seven the number of boys rescued so far.

Citing sources from within the rescue teams, the media said the first boy of the three boys safely emerged from the cave at 4.45 pm (5.45 pm in Malaysia) and was airlifted to Chiang Rai’s Prachanukroh Hospital to receive immediate medical attention.

The two other boys were rescued in quick succession and were brought out from the cave by the rescuers at 6.20 pm and 6.30 pm (7.20 pm and 7.30 pm), according to the local media.

Both of them received medical attention from military personnel stationed near the cave and were expected to be airlifted to the provincial hospital soon.

No official statement on the rescue of the three members of Mu Pa (Wild Boar) Football Academy was available for the time being, although former Chiang Mai governor Narongsak Ossothanakorn is expected to meet the media later tonight for his daily briefing.

Four boys were brought out safely yesterday evening.

Another six members of the football team remained trapped in the cave.

The 12 boys and their coach, aged between 11 and 25, from the Mu Pa (Wild Boar) Football Academy, have been trapped inside the flooded cave for 17 days. — Bernama