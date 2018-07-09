Police seek to extend remand of main suspect in baby-in-freezer case

The mother of five-month-old Adam Rayqal Mohd Sufi, Farrah Madihah Othman, weeps beside her husband while holding the body of her son that was found inside a fridge at his babysitter's house at Taman Nakhoda, Batu Caves. — Bernama pic

PETALING JAYA, July 9 — The police will seek a court order tomorrow to extend the remand of the main suspect in the death of a five-month-old baby, Adam Rayqal Mohd Sufi.

Selangor police chief Datuk Mazlan Mansor said the remand application was to complete the investigation which would only focus on the babysitter.

He said another suspect, who is the babysitter’s housemate, might be released from remand.

“The investigation is 90 per cent ready and will be fully completed as soon as possible and (expected) to be handed over to the public prosecutor this week,” he told reporters when met at an Aidilfitri open house hosted by the Petaling Jaya police headquarters here today.

On July 4, the two women, aged 33 and 36, were remanded for a week to facilitate investigations into the death of the baby at Kampung Nakhoda, Batu Caves.

Adam Rayqal was initially believed to have been kidnapped. The babysitter had claimed the baby had been taken by a man she believed to be the baby’s father.

Investigations led to the baby’s body in the fridge of the babysitter’s Kampung Nakhoda house at about 11 pm on Tuesday.

A post-mortem at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital revealed that Adam Rayqal had died due to head injury caused by blunt trauma. — Bernama