‘Gay? So what’ sign appears at forum featuring Syed Saddiq

Navin Nathaniel Innasi holds a banner during a forum attended by Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman at Sunway University in Petaling Jaya July 9, 2018. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

SUBANG, July 9 — A man carried placards reading “Gay? So what?” and “Will you stand for all human rights?” to a forum today featuring Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman after the latter’s pro-LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender) aide quit.

Navin Nathaniel Innasi said he decided to make a statement at the forum at Sunway University after hearing about Numan Afifi Saadan’s resignation as Syed Saddiq’s press officer.

“His only response was ‘Malaysia isn't going to be built in a day’,” Navin posted on Facebook, referring to Syed Saddiq’s alleged comments at the forum.

“A lot of people came up to me and voiced support and wanted to take pictures. I think it's a mistake for Syed Saddiq to ignore the youth on this issue,” he added.

Navin did not speak to Syed Saddiq nor did he confront him during or after the forum titled “The changed political landscape and the aspirations of the youth” at Sunway University.

Syed Saddiq had addressed the crowd on various issues, but did not acknowledge Navin.

The Muar MP instead left the forum early after saying that he had a meeting to attend elsewhere.

Malay Mail could not reach Navin or Syed Saddiq for comments.

Earlier, Numan said he will not remain in Syed Saddiq’s office due to backlash and threats from the Opposition, after helping the Muar MP as a temporary press officer and in his election campaign.

Numan reiterated the youth and sports minister’s remark that no official appointment has been made in the minister’s office, and said he will now head abroad in the near future after handing over the responsibilities to an official press secretary.

Numan had resigned from his Subang DAP Youth publicity secretary post last June after Muslim groups condemned a Pride Day breaking of fast event under LGBT rights advocacy group Pelangi Campaign, of which he was founding president.

Syed Saddiq had earlier denied that he had formally appointed anyone, including Numan, as his aide.