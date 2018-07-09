MMEA seizes fishing boats with items worth RM2.4m

KUALA TERENGGANU, July 9 — The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) in Terengganu seized two Vietnamese fishing boats with 21 crew members and two skippers that encroached on state waters last Saturday.

Terengganu State Maritime Director, Maritime Capt Rahim Ramli, said the first boat was seized at 7.40pm while the second boat at 8.30pm in an area ranging between 33 and 39 nautical miles from the Kuala Terengganu estuary.

The seizure apart from the two boats included 4.5 tonnes of marine products, 10,000 litres of diesel and fishing equipment estimated at RM2.4 million.

All those detained had no identification documents or legal work permits, he said.

The two boats were seized in the waters near the oil platforms where the MMEA frequently carried out its enforcement operations, namely Ops Perkasa Timur and Op Marikh.

Rahim said that the waters off Terengganu had an abundance of sea food which were of high quality especially around oil platforms. The areas were also the habitat of fish and A grade squid.

“This is a factor that attracts foreign fishermen who continue poaching and trespassing into Terengganu waters because they are sure of a good catch.

“It is for this reason that our personnel are frequently patrolling the area with the two ships and five boats that we have,” he told a press conference at the Terengganu Maritime Department, here today.

“We have successfully carried out 40 arrests so far with a total seizure of RM50.5 million from January to yesterday.

“We will continue to improve our patrolling and enforcement and ensure that our waters are not encroached upon,” said Rahim. — Bernama