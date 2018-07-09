KL shares end mixed

Share prices on Bursa Malaysia ended mixed as heavyweight counters rose on bargain-hunting but losses in small-cap stocks persisted. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — Share prices on Bursa Malaysia ended mixed as heavyweight counters rose on bargain-hunting but losses in small-cap stocks persisted.

At 5pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 8.77 points better at 1,672.63 from Friday’s close of 1,663.86.

After opening 0.1 of-a-point better at 1,663.96 at 9 am today, the index moved between 1,662.58 and 1,674.61 throughout the day.

A dealer said the FBM KLCI was supported by local traders who took advantage of the stock market’s recent losses to acquire quality heavyweight stocks at cheaper prices.

Furthermore, he said buying sentiment was also lifted, prompted by the rally in Asian share markets.

On the broader market, however, losers outnumbered gainers 512 to 316, with 376 counters unchanged, 664 untraded and 19 others were suspended.

Volume was almost unchanged at 2.01 billion units, valued at RM2.04 billion, from 2.01 billion units, worthy RM2 billion, recorded last Friday.

Of heavyweights, Maybank rose 11 sen to RM9.08, Public Bank gained two sen to RM22.54, Tenaga was four sen higher at RM14.30 and Petronas Chemicals increased seven sen to RM8.51.

Among actives, Sapura Energy added one sen to 61.5 sen, Nova MSC increased two sen to 18.5 sen and Borneo Oil was flat at six sen.

Meanwhile, Top Glove Corporation Bhd, which hit limit down earlier after falling RM3.63 or 30 per cent to RM8.47, emerged the top loser with its share price erasing RM2.97 to RM9.13.

The FBM Emas Index fell 0.78 of-a-point to 11,798.21, the FBM70 slipped 211.59 points to 14,323.61 but the FBMT100 Index rose 3.21 points to 11,598.45.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index fell 34.89 points to 11,928.41 and the FBM Ace Index edged down 1.57 points to 5,232.61.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index gained 91.94 points to 16,432.85, the Industrial Index added 12.78 points to 3,100.4 and the Plantation Index increased 31.05 points to 7,452.43.

Main Market volume decreased to 1.14 billion shares, worth RM1.83 billion, from 1.17 billion shares, valued at RM1.75 billion recorded last Friday.

Warrants turnover increased marginally to 619.52 million units, valued at RM167.48 million, from 619.47 million units, worth RM209.23 million, traded previously.

Volume on the ACE Market rose to 250.03 million shares, valued at RM48.93 million, versus Friday’s 221.31 million shares worth RM41.36 million.

Consumer products accounted for 47.03 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products (207.37million), construction (92.16 million), trade and services (537.97 million), technology (32.75 million), infrastructure (26.54 million), SPAC (50.47million), finance (44.04 million), hotels (1.13 million), properties (80.01 million), plantations (17.08million), mining (43,700), REITs (3.65 million) and closed/fund (nil). — Bernama