Syed Saddiq accused of cowardice after pro-LGBT aide quits

KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — Only a week has passed since Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman was sworn in as youth and sports minister, but the 25-year-old is already facing criticism after the resignation of his personal aide Numan Afifi Saadan who supports lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) rights.

After Syed Saddiq tweeted “you’ll always be a bro” in response to Numan’s resignation, the Muar MP became the target of angry Malaysians who took to social media to vent.

“I think you don’t know how to bro, bro,” LGBT activist Pang Khee Teik tweeted.

Plenty of tweets responding to Syed Saddiq’s statement called for him to be gutsier in making decisions; some demanded an explanation as to why he did not stop Numan from resigning.

Syed Saddiq needs to be clear about what he stands for. The #YouthPower narrative is weak and lazy. What does his ministry have to offer, exactly?



Stop responding to every god damn scandal on social media, start acting like a proper Cabinet member, and do your job. — Denielle 梁佩仪 (@denielleleong) July 7, 2018

Twitter user Afiq Harraz questioned Syed Saddiq’s principles.

“I have a question for you. Are you really a man of principle or just another cowardly calculated politician, Syed Saddiq?” his tweet read.

Transgender activist Nisha Ayub posted on Facebook yesterday expressing hopes that the country’s leaders will focus their attention on more pressing matters troubling the nation, instead of LGBT issues.

“Prioritise issues that are important such as underage marriages, corruption, and the peoples’ money being embezzled, to create a positive impact for all Malaysians,” she said.

Numan, a well-known activist in the LGBT community, announced earlier today his resignation as Syed Saddiq’s press officer.

He cited backlash and threats from opposition propagandists that made it impossible for him to carry out his duties.