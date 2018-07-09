Watch these parents try to identify modern music (VIDEO)

A group of parents try to guess modern music in this new clip from the popular React channel on YouTube.

LOS ANGELES, July 9 — This new clip from the ever popular React channel on YouTube has a group of parents probably wishing they paid more attention to their children’s playlist as they attempt to guess modern music.

The channel often includes videos of kids, teens and adults reacting to anything and everything on their YouTube channel which boasts quite a large following.

Some of the songs they had to guess included Maroon 5’s Girls Like You featuring Cardi B, High Hopes! By Panic! At The Disco, One Kiss by Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa plus more.

If your playlist up-to-date? Play along to see how many songs you can identify correctly.