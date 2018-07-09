Child bride’s husband fined RM1,800

On June 29, news broke that an 11-year-old Thai national identified as Ayu had married Che Mohd Karim, a purported imam, who already has two other wives. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — A 41-year-old Kelantanese man who married an 11-year-old girl and committed polygamy without court permission was fined RM1,800 today.

The 41-year-old rubber dealer who married a 11-year-old was fined RM1,800 by the Gua Musang Syariah Subordinate Court over two charges of unauthorised marriage and unapproved polygamy.

A report by Berita Harian said that Gua Musang Shariah Subordinate Court judge Surbaineey Hussain imposed a fine of RM900 on Che Mohd Karim Che Hamid for each of the two charges after he pleaded guilty to both.

The accused was charged under Section 19 and Section 124 of the Kelantan Islamic Family Law Enactment 2002, which carries a fine of up to RM1,000 or a two-month jail term.

Section 19 states that no marriage can be solemnised without permission from the registrar or a Shariah judge, while Section 124 prohibits polygamy without the court’s permission.

On June 29, news broke that an 11-year-old Thai national identified as Ayu had married Che Mohd Karim Che Hamid, a purported imam, who already has two other wives.

A Facebook post uploaded by Karim’s second wife on the newlyweds sparked outrage among Malaysians.

Karim had previously pledged not to stay with Ayu until she was 16 years old, and claimed that the marriage was an attempt to give Ayu a better life.

Karim has six children, some of whom are Ayu’s age.

Ayu’s parents have defended the marriage, saying that they trusted Karim to take care of their daughter.

The Islamic Family Enactment states that: “No marriage may be solemnised under this Enactment where either the man is under the age of 18 or the woman is under the age of 16 except where the Shariah judge has granted his permission in writing in certain circumstances.”