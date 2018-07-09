Imagining the future with Barbie’s Career Dreamhouse

A participant of the Barbie Cook Up Some Fun Workshop with Nathalie Gourmet happily plays with a Barbie Dreamhouse set before the bake off. — Picture courtesy of Mattel Southeast Asia

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — Barbie continues to inspire girls to explore the world of endless possibilities this time by showcasing the first-ever double-storey Barbie Career Dreamhouse in Southeast Asia.

The double-storey Barbie Career Dreamhouse will be on display at Sunway Pyramid from July 19 to 29 and it will include a music room, an arts and crafts room, a living room and a kitchen that promises a ton of fun activities.

The fun and interactive playrooms with different career related activities include the “You can be a Top Chef” playroom with a cupcake decorating workshop, “You can be a Juice Chef” playroom with a juicing workshop, “You can be an Artist” playroom with an arts and crafts workshop , “You can be a Movie Director” playroom featuring a moving screening class room and a “You can be Anything” playroom featuring a Universe augment reality mirror closet.

There will also be performances and a play table filled with Barbie play sets plus special weekend activities like the “You can be a Jewellery Designer” bracelet making workshop lined up (click here for more details).

“We’re delighted to bring girls beyond imaginative play to real-world career experiences so they can be what they want to be for a day; from little Chefs, Musicians, to little Artists brought to life through invaluable local partnerships across Southeast Asia,” said Mattel Southeast Asia Country Manager Ivan Franco.

One of the activities that you also won’t want to miss out on is a special “You can be a Top Chef” cupcake decorating workshop by Lifetime that will also see the participation of mother and daughter teams from Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand.

Representing Malaysia and joining celebrity mum and cook Danielle Peita Graham and her daughter Sophia at the cupcake decorating session on July 21 are Tan Ee Vynn and her mother Kylie Rene. The duo raked up the highest scores at a recent “Cook Up Some Fun” workshop held in partnership with Nathalie Gourmet.

The workshop was attended by 20 pairs of mums and daughters that included celebrity mums Dynas Mokthar and her daughter Khyra as well as celebrity kids Aryanna Alyssa and mum Suzanna Sahri and Ara Aziz and her mum Puteri Lily Lokman.

Mums who attended the workshop got to try out a Red Fruit Pavlova with Strawberry Cream Coulis, while their daughters had a hand at Chocolate Mousse with Mini Madeleines dipped in Pink and White Chocolate.

On conceptualising the Barbie-inspired French desserts, Chef Nathalie Arbefeuille had this to say: “Children are very attracted to desserts and I wanted to allow them to create their own desserts, but with an added twist. The Barbie-inspired desserts represent Barbie’s brand colour and that she is every girl’s best friend.”

Barbie has also collaborated with A+E Networks Asia to film a two-minute Barbie Cook & Bake video featuring Graham and her daughter Sophia together with other mums and daughters. The video will feature the girls using their creativity and imagination to decorate their cookies and revealing their dream career ambitions to their mums. It is set to air on Lifetime Asia (Astro Ch 709) from August 18 onwards.