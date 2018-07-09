Minister: Putrajaya to lower voting age to 18 before GE15

The government is currently studying how it can lower the voting age from 21 to 18, Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman said today. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

SUBANG, July 9 — The government is currently studying how it can lower the voting age from 21 to 18, Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman said today.

The youth and sports minister, however, did not reveal much information about the matter aside from saying that legal amendments will be made during Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) maiden term.

“The prime minister and I are very interested in bringing down the voting age to 18.

“It will be done in this term,” he said at a forum titled “The changed political landscape and the aspirations of the Youth” at Sunway University.

