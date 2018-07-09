BTN will be gone soon, says Syed Saddiq

The youth and sports minister today claimed that the National Civics Bureau (BTN) will be abolished in the near future. ― Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

SUBANG, July 9 — Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman today claimed that the National Civics Bureau (BTN) will be abolished in the near future.

He said discussions on the matter were underway and that an announcement will be made “soon”.

“Let me tell you this, BTN will be abolished... just wait for an announcement that will be made soon,” he said.

The Muar MP was speaking at a forum titled “The changed political landscape and the aspirations of the youth” at Sunway University.

MORE TO COME