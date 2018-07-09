Perak to open fifth state park at Segari Melintang

The committee for the tentatively named Segari Melintang State Park met for the first time on Saturday (July 7) at Teluk Senangin. — Picture courtesy of Hafizudin Nasarudin

IPOH, July 9 — The Perak state government plans to open a fifth state park at Segari Melintang in Lumut.

Tentatively named Segari Melintang State Park, the park, which received the approval of Perak ruler Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah, is set to cover Pantai Pasir Pandak-Pantai Tanjung Batu, Segari Melintang Forest Reserve and Tanjung Hantu Forest Reserve.

The park committee met for the first time last Saturday at Teluk Senangin.

Committee spokesman Hafizudin Nasarudin said the park would encompass 3,000 hectares.

“One of the areas — Pantai Pasir Pandak-Pantai Tanjung Batu — is one of the state’s turtle landing sites,” he said.

Speaking to Malay Mail, Hafizudin said a total of 27 organisations consisting of various environmental non-governmental organisations, the local community in Segari, chalet and resort operators, the Village Security and Development Committee (JKKK) and fishermen associations were present during the meeting.

“We hope to get the state park gazetted in a year’s time, but it will depend on the state government’s will. It can be done between a year and a maximum of three years,” he added.

“We hope Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu as the portfolio holder of land, water and natural resources will support our initiatives and importantly, all the state technical agencies/department can assist us,” he said.

Hafizudin said state executive councillor Tan Kar Hing was receptive to the idea.

The next step, said Hafizudin, was to prepare a baseline working paper, organising a scientific expedition, as well as training series and workshops for the community, especially youths, to be eco-tourism guides.

“We also need to have community conservation training and assist the state’s technical committee on land matters and gazettement,” he said.

The committee, added Hafizudin, seeks inclusive community participation from all universities, experts, consultants and investors.

Currently, the four parks under the administration of the State Park Corporation are Royal Belum, Pulau Sembilan, Taman Alam Kinta and Geopark Kinta that will be announced in October.