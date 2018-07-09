Penang deputy chief minister I undergoes heart surgery

GEORGE TOWN, July 9 — Penang Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Ahmad Zakiyuddin Abdul Rahman, who suffered a minor heart attack last week, is currently undergoing open-heart surgery.

It is understood that he was wheeled into the operating theatre at 9am this morning.

His aide, Muhasdey Muhammad, said the doctors at Penang Hospital had recommended that Ahmad Zakiyuddin undergo heart bypass surgery today after finding blockages in his heart.

“The procedure is expected to take six to eight hours so he is still in surgery now,” he said when contacted today.

Ahmad Zakiyuddin complained of chest pain when attending an event at Kepala Batas at around noon last Thursday.

He was first taken to a private hospital in Seberang Jaya before being transferred to Penang Hospital.

The 60-year-old was admitted to the intensive care unit at Penang Hospital where he underwent tests and an angiogram.

Muhasdey said the Pinang Tunggal assemblyman was in a stable condition in the ICU at Penang Hospital.

He said Ahmad Zakiyuddin was conscious and able to talk in the last four days.

The Penang Islamic Affairs, Industrial Development and Community Relations Committee chairman is a first-term assemblyman who managed to win a seat which was previously an Umno stronghold.