MRL denies ECRL project is proceeding despite suspension order

A man looks at a map of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) during a ground-breaking ceremony in Tunjong, Kota Baru, April 11, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — Malaysia Rail Link Sdn Bhd (MRL) has reaffirmed that the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project is currently suspended and no other works to progress it will take place at this time in line with the Minister of Finance’s (MOF) suspension order.

However, the ECRL project owner said during the suspension period, it and main contractor China Communications Construction Company Ltd (CCCC) would still conduct regular checks on the condition of the sites to ensure the integrity of the existing works and carry out, from time to time, remedial works to repair any damage if necessary.

In a statement today, MRL said it had fully complied with the ministry’s instruction to suspend all works and services on the ECRL project until further notice and had also taken all necessary steps to preserve the integrity and quality of all works done to-date.

It described news reports in two dailies, which it said seemed to suggest construction work was continuing and the project was progressing despite the suspension order, as “inaccurate and misleading.”

On July 3, MRL received an instruction from Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng to issue a suspension order on all construction works and services stipulated in the engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) contract for the RM81 billion ECRL project.

On the same day, the suspension order was issued to CCCC and its unit China Communications Construction Company (M) Sdn Bhd.

As per the EPCC contract provision, a suspension order would entail instructions for CCCC to secure all existing ECRL construction sites to minimise any damage and deterioration to them during the suspension period.

MRL explained that securing the site also meant ensuring all safety and environmental requirements imposed by relevant authorities were observed and complied with at all times, including over the period of works suspension

It noted that as of July 8, CCCC was still carrying out some site securement works to comply with MRL’s instruction.

“CCCC or its sub-contractors’ workers will be present on site to carry out these works until MRL is satisfied that all ECRL construction sites have been duly secured.

“In addition, security personnel will be present to guard the premises to prevent any security breach and once the site is properly secured, no other works will proceed until further notice from MRL,” it added. — Bernama