Hanipa Maidin is in stable condition, health minister says

Mohamed Hanipa Maidin (left) fainted this morning during the prime minister department’s monthly gathering, and fell from the stage while Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was giving a speech. — Foto ihsan Facebook/Fasyarini Azahari

PUTRAJAYA, July 9 — Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Mohamed Hanipa Maidin’s condition is now stable, according to Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad.

Hanipa fainted this morning during the prime minister department’s monthly gathering, and fell from the stage while Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was giving a speech.

Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad speaks to reporters after the Health Ministry’s open house in Putrajaya July 9, 2018. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

“He is in stable condition at the moment,” Dzulkefly said to the press when met at the Health Ministry’s open house celebration here today.

Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye who was also present said Hanipa, who is currently warded at Putrajaya Hospital, is being kept under close observation.

“He requested to leave the ward but the doctors denied him from doing so,” he said in jest.