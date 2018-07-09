Three policemen arrested for extorting money from undocumented foreign worker

Cops have arrested three police personnel for extorting money from a foreign worker. — iStock.com pic via AFP

IPOH, July 9 ― Three policemen have been remanded after they were nabbed for extorting money from an undocumented foreign worker.

Perak Criminal Investigation Department chief Senior Assistant Commissioner Yahya Abd Rahman said the trio, aged between 30s and 40, were picked up after the victim, in his 30s, lodged a police report following the incident at Pokok Assam, Taiping on Saturday.

“The victim came to the station saying he could recognise the policemen involved and the car used by them,” he said.

Speaking to reporters during the state police contingent's Hari Raya open house here today, Yahya said following the victim's report, an internal investigations was launched and it was found that there was basis for further investigation.

“According to the victim, he had handed over several thousands to the policemen but they were not happy with the amount handed over and had wanted more.”

“Unhappy with their demand, the victim proceeded to lodge a report,” he added.

Police, said Yahya, are investigating the case under Section 384 of the Penal Code for extortion.

“A disciplinary inquiry will also be initiated against the trio,” said Yahya, adding that the three did not have previous disciplinary issues.

On a separate matter, Yahya said there were no gambling joints in the state although there were attempts by syndicates to reopen them.

“Two such joints tried to reopen last month but were promptly closed down by us,” he said.

He was asked to comment on a tweet by MyWatch chairman Datuk R. Sri Sanjeevan that police failed to close down an illegal gambling joint at Silibin.

Yahya said if the people have information of such joints to tip police off rather than making it public.

“To say such centres are mushrooming like the convenience store 7-11 is not true,” he said, adding that police are monitoring family amusement centres in the state for elements of gambling.