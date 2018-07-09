DAP can build more SJKCs, don't stop at previous government's plan — MCA Youth

JULY 9 — DAP should not stop at the 10 new, and six relocated SJKCs approved by the previous government. They should also monitor if there are needs in other locations and develop additional SJKCs accordingly. Demonstrate the resolution of the new government. Do not be single-minded about developing only and only these 10+6 schools.

Several of the new SJKCs are planned to be constructed in new development areas, to better prepare for the influx of population — a prudent model to institutionalise these SJKCs — a far cry from what Lim Guan Eng and Teo Nie Ching describe as “non-ideal locations.”

For instance, the rationale behind the five SJKCs planned for Johor is due to the overpopulation of existing schools, where SJKC Foon Yew (5) of Pasir Gudang alone has 3,700 students, and SJKC Tiram of Ulu Tiram has approximately 3,000 students. Furthermore, new housing projects in the north-east region of Johor underscore the need to construct new schools there.

Initially, DAP strongly advocates to institutionalise the construction of SJKCs — the development of the 10 aforementioned schools adheres specifically to that. Yet, now DAP claims that the location is less than ideal, bringing us to the question, what is the exact definition of institutionalised construction of schools in DAP’s book?

The truth is DAP’s Lim Guan Eng and Teo Nie Ching do not need to further complicate the 10 new SJKCs approved previously, and swim in circles around them. As the ruling party, DAP can make good use of their authority to ensure the construction of the 10 SJKCs go smoothly along with what was originally planned, and build more of these schools if the need arises in another location.

If MCA managed to get the 10 SJKCs approved with the power of three Cabinet ministers and seven MPs, what exactly is stopping DAP’s six Cabinet ministers and 42 MPs to get more SJKCs developed, which will ultimately benefit the children of every race.

MCA recommends the PH government to not only finish building the 10 planned SJKCs, but also to consider the need to build more. As the Opposition, MCA will not falter in its efforts to continually monitor and urge the government to complete the development of these schools effectively.

* Press statement issued by MCA Youth chairman Datuk Chong Sin Woon on July 9, 2018.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.