PM: PAC reports won't be hidden under OSA

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (centre) speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya July 9, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, July 9 ― The new government will not hide Public Accounts Committee (PAC) reports under the Official Secrets Act (OSA), said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Dr Mahathir also questioned why cases of obvious corruption was placed under the Act when the former government was in power.

“If the three reports submitted by institutions recognised by the government showed no wrongdoing by the prime minister, then why is there a need for it to be put under the OSA?” he asked, after chairing a special Cabinet committee on anti-corruption here.

“Normally you cannot hide reports like that, especially Public Accounts Committee reports, the public should know, but this was hidden.”

“This sort of thing cannot be done now,” he stressed.

