Dr M: PM, DPM count as public servants, not above the law

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya July 9, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, July 9 — The prime minister and deputy prime minister are considered as part of the administration and therefore bound to the country’s anti-corruption laws, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

The prime minister said that all Cabinet ministers and lawmakers representing the ruling government will also be counted for in an amendment to the government’s code of ethics, following a Federal Court ruling declaring ousted Datuk Seri Najib Razak was not a public officer.

“There was a (court) decision before that the prime minister and deputy prime minister are not part of the administration but we have decided they will be regarded as part of administration along with Cabinet members and MPs of the ruling party.

In 2017, Najib won the appeal to strike out a lawsuit by Dr Mahathir for alleged wrongful exercise of authority in public office.

High Court judge Abu Bakar Jais made the landmark decision noting that Najib was a member of the administration, not a public officer.

“They will not be spared from the law if they have assets that cannot be justified. They all have to declare their assets and income,” Dr Mahathir told the media after chairing a special Cabinet committee on anti-corruption here.

“If the court makes a ruling that is not in keeping with the current thinking, we can amend the law and if the court says the prime minister and the deputy prime minister are above the law, we can change that,” Dr Mahathir said.

He added that lawmakers will also be required to declare their assets soon and report any gifts they receive to the relevant authorities.

Dr Mahathir will attend a special briefing with lawmakers tomorrow at the Malaysian Anti-corruption Commission to address various issues on curbing corruption.