The Danna: A perfect island hideaway

KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — The weather forecast had predicted a soggy weekend with intermittent showers and overcast skies.

However, as my plane touched down at the Langkawi International Airport, it became apparent that the gods of the long weekend were smiling down on me.

The Danna Langkawi had just launched its new private beach villas, and I was on the island at the invitation of the hotel to live the life of a jet-setting beachcomber for a few days.

The spacious and airy room.

Not exactly a proposition that I needed to think long and hard about, it must be said.

The 125-room, five-star property in Telaga Harbour Park on the west coast of Langkawi island is already considered one of the best on the island.

The multiple award winner of TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice was named the No. 1 Luxury Hotel in Malaysia for five consecutive years since 2013 and No. 1 Top Hotel since 2015. It was also voted as No. 1 Hotel for Services in Malaysia in the Travellers’ Choice 2017.

The facade of The Danna Langkawi. The hotel’s three-tiered infinity pool, seen in the foreground, is the largest on the island.

But The Danna is hoping to raise its game further with this exclusive accommodation offering.

From the seamless check-in to a dedicated villa host, who is at your beck and call, the hotel wants to give you the perfect excuse to lock yourself away for the ultimate restful break.

There are 10 villas in total, and I stayed in the one-bedroom Princess Beach Villa, the “smaller” of the two units available — a description that arguably doesn’t do it justice, considering I got a little lost when I first stepped foot inside!

Every villa in this category is built in a modern tropical style and sits on 490 square metres of land dotted with water features and surrounded by verdant foliage.

Dinner under the stars in the privacy of your villa.

Once inside, what really strikes you is how well the architects have played with proportions to really impress that sense of space upon you.

A small hallway decorated with black-and-white pictures of Langkawi life divides the bedroom from the main living area, which is filled with all the amenities that one has come to expect from a property of this standing, such as a large flat-screen TV, coffee maker, well-stocked mini-bar and Bluetooth speakers.

Floor-to-ceiling windows reinforce that sense of light and space, and bring the outside in. These open onto the sundeck and a 60-square-metre private infinity pool for unobstructed views of the Andaman Sea.

Now this is what modern tropical living is all about.

A small gate at the far end of the garden allows direct access to Kok Beach.

While the living area is bright and airy, the ambience of the plush bedroom is cool and moody. Although equally as spacious, the latter exudes a sense of cosiness due to the use of darker, more muted tones and clever lighting.

Here, you also have a view of the sea from the comfort of your king-sized bed through floor-to-ceiling windows that also open onto the deck.

The lobby with its high ceiling reflects the grandeur of a bygone era.

But what really deserves a special mention is the large bathroom and its wonderful egg-shaped tub that overlooks a small private courtyard.

Turn the lights down low, select one of three aromatherapy bath salts replenished daily, hook up your favourite chill-out playlist to the bedroom’s Bluetooth speakers and treat yourself to a good soak after a long, hard day basking in the sun.

Also attached to the bathroom is the villa’s outdoor private therapy area (see what I mean by cavernous space?) for in-room massages and other treatments from The Danna Spa.

Naturally, you’re not expected to leave your villa for meals either.

In-room breakfast — best enjoyed on the deck — and an afternoon snack are included as part of the rate.

Grilled lamb chop at The Terrace.

As for dinner, why not have it under the stars? Take your pick from a series of set menus, ranging from Middle East to BBQ, which will then be prepared and served in your villa.

Or peruse the comprehensive in-room dining menu preloaded onto an iPad. Room service is available 24 hours.

But, of course, The Danna has several restaurants that you can also dine at.

The colonial-themed Straits & Co specialises in Malaysian favourites and is perfect for a casual lunch, while the Terrace dishes up Italian favourites.

Straits & Co’s charming, Insta-worthy interior.

The jewel of The Danna’s food crown, however, is Planter’s, which serves bubbly buffet breakfast (also included in the villa rate) and fine dining for dinner. For the perfect al fresco experience, ask to be seated at one of the cabanas overlooking the hotel’s three-tiered infinity pool and ocean beyond.

Tito’s Handmade Gluten Free Vodka is one of The Verandah Lounge’s more unusual offerings.

End the evening with a night cap at The Verandah Lounge, which is notable for its selection of gins and handmade gluten-free vodka, as well as signature cocktails such as The Danna Dreamy.

If all that quiet suddenly gets a bit too much for you, The Danna is about 15 minutes’ drive from the hustle and bustle of touristy Pantai Cenang.

Also, key tourist attractions like the Langkawi cable car, Seven Wells Waterfall, Umgawa Eco Zipline and Skytrex Adventure are all within a 3km radius of the hotel.

Alternatively, the hotel’s Guest Experience Planners are on hand to plan excursions like island hopping, a trip to explore the Unesco-certified geopark or a sunset cruise.

But, personally, all I wanted to do during my stay was enjoy my self-imposed solitude and precious “me time” — because once you check in to The Danna, you are going to find it very hard to leave.

