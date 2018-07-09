Uphold child protection: Zero compromise on child marriage, amend laws now — Wanita MCA

JULY 9 — Wanita MCA is perturbed at the conflicting messages given out by Rodziah Ismail, the political secretary to Deputy Prime Minister-cum-Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Aziz.

Rodziah who is also the PKR Batu Tiga MP had informed that the women’s ministry is preparing a paper to be submitted for Cabinet endorsement, on developing an SOP on stricter screenings for marriages involving minors to be approved, as there is a need to uphold the sanctity of the Shariah Courts and the native courts in east Malaysia.

This SOP for child marriage proposal is not an outright move to amend Parliament Acts and State Enactment to prevent underage nuptials, but appears to be a loophole to still enable legalised betrothals for minors.

Meanwhile, we ask the DAP Deputy Minister of the Women’s Ministry Hannah Yeoh to clarify this stand. Likewise, DAP Kulai MP Teo Nie Ching cannot deny that in the months preceding the change of federal government, she has long advocated a ban to child marriages questioning, “Do the child marriage supporters ever think of the health, psychological and social implications on their children if the girls are just married off? (Free Malaysia Today, Sept 10, 2017).

Is the lack of denunciation by Hannah and Teoh on the latest controversy involving a 41-year-old imam tying the knot with an 11-year-old bride in Kelantan indicative that DAP are now pliant to “religious sensitivities” in Kelantan and/or cannot make the policy/legislative changes within the government as the Rocket has long claimed to do so?

As the 11-year-old girl’s education has been artificially aborted, Teoh as deputy education minister must also press that the legal age to marry irrespective of religion must be 18 years and above.

Although Ayu is a Thai citizen, foreign citizens are allowed to be enrolled into our Malaysian schools, and Teoh should ensure that Ayu should pursue formal education here, provided that her parents’ and their daughter have official visas to live in Malaysia.

As Malaysia is signatory to the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (Cedaw), Article 16 of Cedaw covers the right to protection from child marriage. It states: “The betrothal and the marriage of a child shall have no legal effect, and all necessary action, including legislation, shall be taken to specify a minimum age for marriage...”

With this Cedaw declaration, combined with public outrage over the 41-year-old imam taking in a child bride of illiterate parents as his third wife, it becomes incumbent for Malaysia to fulfil our international obligations to validate our nation’s sincerity in the progress of human rights protection.

Following public rebuke by Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) that it would not support this child marriage SOP proposal and its insistence that child marriages be criminalised, Dr Wan Azizah then back-tracked and announced that a decision would soon be announced on raising the legal age to marry to 18 years.

Therefore, there must not be any compromise, much less, further delay on amending Federal and state legislations i.e. Sexual Offences Against Children Act, Child Act, Law Reform (Marriage and Divorce) Act and the Islamic Family Law in each state in Malaysia to prohibit underage marriages irrespective of religion, until the child has attained the age of majority i.e. 18 years.

* Press statement issued by Wanita MCA Chairman Datuk Heng Seai Kie on July 9, 2018.

