Most SE Asia stocks rise; Singapore rallies from 14-month low

SINGAPORE, July 9 — Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose today, with Singapore bouncing back from a 14-month low, as broader Asian shares rallied after a week of losses stemming from worries over a trade war between the United States and China.

Asian shares also took heart from favourable jobs data out of the United States that underscored the economy’s strength, and China’s efforts to attract more foreign capital and support its economy after US tariffs on Chinese imports came into effect on Friday.

“Lately we’ve seen some recovery in the Chinese market, given the fact that it has lost substantially over the past few weeks. This has also boosted sentiment in the regional markets”, said Manny Cruz, analyst at Asiasec Equities Inc

China’s securities regulator said yesterday it plans to ease restrictions on foreign investment in stocks listed on the Shanghai or Shenzhen exchanges.

The country’s benchmark CSI300 index rose 2per cent today.

Singapore shares climbed as much as 1 per cent, clocking their biggest intraday percentage gain in one month, with financials such as DBS Group Holdings and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd both rising over 1.3 per cent.

Indonesian shares rose 1.3 per cent, with lender PT Bank Central Asia gaining 3 per cent, while telecom operator PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia touched its highest in three months.

The index of the country’s 45 most liquid stocks climbed 1.4 per cent.

Thai shares were up as much as 0.8 per cent, buoyed mainly by energy stocks, as oil prices climbed.

Global oil prices rose as investors focused on tight market conditions after data late last week showed US crude inventories fell to their lowest in more than three years. [O/R]

PTT Public Company climbed as much as 2.2 per cent, and PTT Exploration and Production jumped more than 3 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Philippine index erased early gains to fall 0.3 per cent, and was set to fall for a third session.

Real estate company SM Prime Holdings fell 1.4 per cent. — Reuters