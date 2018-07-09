Taib congratulates Dr M on appointment as PM at opening of Sarawak assembly sitting

Sarawak Governor Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud also congratulated Pakatan Harapan (PH) on winning the 14th general election on May 9, 2018 and forming a new federal government. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, July 9 — Sarawak Governor Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud today congratulated Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on his appointment as the seventh Prime Minister of Malaysia.



“I am confident that with his vast experience in economy, politics and social, Malaysia will continue to progress and prosper towards Vision 2020,” he said the opening of the Sarawak Legislative Assembly here today.



“I am also confident that under his leadership, the federal government will continue to implement programmes and projects in Sarawak for the well-being of the people,” he said.



Taib also congratulated Pakatan Harapan (PH) on winning the 14th general election on May 9, 2018 and forming a new federal government.



“I hope that with the mandate given by the people to the Pakatan federal government, the country and people will continue to receive benefits in terms of development and prosperity,” he said.



Taib also recorded his gratitude to the Election Commission and those involved in conducting GE14 in an orderly and smooth manner to enable the people to choose the new federal leadership.



“We are thankful that the process in the transition of power at the federal government was smooth, peaceful and orderly,” he said, adding that it is the manifestation of a matured democracy practised in Malaysia.



He believed that the people of Sarawak have placed high hopes in the federal government to continue with the development in the state.



He said the state still needs infrastructure projects and basic amenities, especially in the rural areas, like roads, electricity and water supplies.



Taib said he is grateful that the state government is taking an approach to cooperate closely with the federal in the interest of the people and state,” he said, adding that such cooperation is important without taking into account which political party holding the government.