Najib settles second bail installment of RM500,000

Datuk Seri Najib Razak made an appearance at the KL courthouse this morning to settle the remaining RM500,000 of his bail, July 9, 2018. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has settled his RM500,000 bail after making a brief appearance at the courthouse here this morning.

Najib arrived at 11.42am and left less than 10 minutes later,spending only several minutes at the court registration office.

Dressed in a grey suit and white shirt, Najib was accompanied by wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor throughout the entire session.

He was also handed proceeds of donations collected by the “Free Najib” movement, by their leader Datuk Razlan Rafii.

Speaking to reporters, Najib said he was touched by the gesture of the donations being collected for his benefit.

“These contributions means a lot to me and I wish it my highest gratitude, because it came from sincere hearts.

“This contribution is not something you can plan, it cannot be done as an order forcefully also, this came from their own willingness and sincerity,” he said.

Najib said he was approached by Umno members and leaders from various divisions who were also looking to contribute to his bail amount.

“Even before I came to court today there were Tumpat Umno members who came to see me and handed their contributions.

“This shows the love that Umno members and the ordinary people have for their leaders

“With their blessings I pray that my family will be able to weather this big test, God willing,” he said.

The bail was part the second half of a RM1 million amount set by the court after Najib claimed trial to one charge of abuse of power and three for criminal breach of trust.

The court had allowed for the bail to be settled in two instalments, with Najib’s two children Nooryana and Norashman settling the initial RM500,000 last Wednesday.