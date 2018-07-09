PKR to submit candidate list for senator posts, says party sec-gen

Datuk Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the number of vacant seats would be increased in stages and the current 14 vacant seats to be given to all Pakatan Harapan component parties. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

LABUAN, July 9 — Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) will submit a list of capable and potential candidates with leadership quality for the 14 vacant senator posts, said its secretary-general Datuk Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

“We have scrutinised the list of candidates and that is to be submitted very soon, we need a little bit of time to do so,” he said at a press conference after launching the Labuan PKR office and the Hari Raya open house here last night.

Saifuddin said the number of vacant seats would be increased in stages and the current 14 vacant seats to be given to all Pakatan Harapan component parties. — Bernama