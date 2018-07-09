Bursa mixed at mid-morning

On the broader market, sentiment was negative as losers outpaced gainers 390 to 200, while 313 counters were unchanged, 965 untraded and 19 others suspended. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — Shares on Bursa Malaysia turned mixed at mid-morning today as losses in small-cap stocks outweighed gains in heavyweights.

At 11.10am, the FBM KLCI was 9.37 points higher at 1,673.23 from Friday’s close of 1,663.86, after opening 0.1 of-a-point better at 1,663.96 at 9 am today.

On the broader market, sentiment was negative as losers outpaced gainers 390 to 200, while 313 counters were unchanged, 965 untraded and 19 others suspended.

Volume stood at 796.94 million units valued at RM622.16 million.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank and Public Bank rose eight sen each to RM9.05 and RM22.60, respectively, Tenaga added 12 sen to RM14.38 and Petronas Chemicals was nine sen better at RM8.53.

Among actives, Top Glove declined RM3 to RM9.10, as Diversified Gateway and Sapura Energy both gained half-a-sen to 8.5 sen and 61 sen respectively.

The FBM Emas Index went up 0.35 of-a-point to 11,799.34, the FBM70 was 228.79 points lower at 14,305.92 and the FBMT100 Index increased 2.89 points to 11,598.14.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index fell 24.06 points to 11,939.23 and the FBM Ace Index slid15.61 points to 5,218.57.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index rose 79.71 points to 16,420.62, the Industrial Index was up 11.09 points at 3,098.71 and the Plantation Index increased 0.94 of-a-point to 7,422.32. — Bernama