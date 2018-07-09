‘Free Najib’ fund has collected nearly half a million ringgit

Datuk Razlan Rafii said the amount collected was a testament of the support people still have towards former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — The “Free Najib” crowd-funding campaign have amassed some RM489,166 in cash as of 9.30am this morning, said the leader of the movement Datuk Razlan Rafii.

Speaking at the courthouse here, Razlan said the donations to pay for Najib’s legal defence against criminal breach of trust and power abuse charges have come from across the country, the majority of which were from outside the Klang Valley.

“It wasn’t just Umno members and locals who contributed; there were donations from Singapore, Brunei, and Indonesia.

“There were those who felt it was time to return the favour to Datuk Seri Najib, for all he gave them like the PPRT and BR1M,” he said, referring to Putrajaya’s public housing scheme and financial handouts.

Razlan said the amount collected was a testament of the support people still have towards Najib.

The former prime minister is expected to arrive at the courthouse here today to settle the remainder of his RM1million bail, after claiming trial to one charge of abuse of power and three for criminal breach of trust.

He is required to settle the remaining RM500,00 of his bail, after the court had allowed it to be paid in two instalments.

Last Wednesday, Najib’s first portion of his bail was posted by his children Nooryana Najwa and Norashman.