PM: ‘Vision 2020’ goal not attainable for now

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad delivers his speech during the Prime Minister’s Department Monthly Assembly in Putrajaya July 9, 2018. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, July 9 — Malaysia may not be able to achieve a developed country status by 2020 because efforts to that end was disrupted by the previous administration, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

In his second monthly address to civil servants under the Prime Minister’s Department earlier today, Dr Mahathir said the Vision 2020 may not be an achievable goal if the country’s top administration does not emphasise the importance of upholding good values.

“We’ve introduced Wawasan 2020 and we’re headed towards that direction, but when we forget the purpose of the power we hold, then progress is halted,” the prime minister said.

“Now, we don’t believe that we can reach that goal, we won’t be developed by 2020, but we can be a developed country because we have that ability,” he added.

“What is necessary is sincerity, accountability, diligence, drive, and most importantly, we must take pride in our work instead of focusing on what we can get in return.”

Vision 2020 was introduced in 1991 by Dr Mahathir as a means to drive Malaysia forward as a developed country.

He also urged those present at the assembly to focus on their tasks and to uphold respectable values in their work to help the country achieve its objectives.

“We stand here every month not for fun, it is a reminder that we, as administrators, hold the hope of the people, our leadership and work can assist the country’s success,” Dr Mahathir said.

“I hope that as we end this assembly today, we will consider what our role and contribution is, whether the power we have is used for good or otherwise.”

“If we don’t uphold good values and abuse our power, the country’s hopes will not be realised and the world will not respect this country,” said Dr Mahathir.