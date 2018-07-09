‘You’ll always be a bro’, Syed Saddiq says after ‘aide’ quits

Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman praised Numan’s contribution, saying it was invaluable. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman said today that Numan Afifi Saadan will still be his “bro”, after the latter announced he will not officially continue under the Youth and Sports Ministry.

The youth and sports minister also praised Numan’s contribution, saying it was invaluable.

“Your service has been invaluable bro since our campaigning days. Stay strong and I’ll always respect your decision.

“You’ll always be a bro,” Syed Saddiq said in a brief tweet, quoting Numan’s clarification.

Your service has been invaluable bro since our campaigning days.

Stay strong and i’ll always respect your decision.

You’ll always be a bro. https://t.co/68nhiuaMqY — Syed Saddiq (@SyedSaddiq) July 9, 2018

Earlier, Numan said he will not remain due to backlash and threats from the Opposition, after helping the Muar MP as a temporary press officer and in his election campaign.

Numan reiterated the youth and sports minister’s remark that no official appointment has been made in the minister’s office, and said he will now head abroad in the near future after handing over the responsibilities to an official press secretary.

Numan had resigned from his Subang DAP Youth publicity secretary post last June after Muslim groups condemned a Pride Day breaking of fast event under LGBT rights advocacy group Pelangi Campaign, of which he was founding president.

Syed Saddiq had earlier denied that he had formally appointed anyone, including Numan, to the role of being his aide.