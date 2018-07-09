Ringgit opens marginally higher against US dollar

A Malaysia Ringgit note is seen in this illustration photo. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — The ringgit opened marginally higher against the US dollar in the early trading session today, a dealer said.

At 9.00am, the ringgit was quoted at 4.0350/0400 against the US dollar compared with 4.0380/0420 recorded last Friday.

“We expect trading activity to pick up this week ahead of Bank Negara Malaysia’s Monetary Policy Committee meeting scheduled for Wednesday (July 11), with the ringgit trading higher.

“With oil prices poised to mover higher, the local note should get some support from the commodity sector,” the dealer added.

Meanwhile, the local unit traded lower against a basket of currencies.

It fell against the Singapore dollar to 2.9726/9767 from 2.9672/9712 and slipped against the yen to 3.6522/6578 from 3.6497/6536 on Friday.

The ringgit was lower against the euro at 4.7419/7482 from 4.7277/7340 and declined against the British pound to 5.3613/3684 versus 5.3419/3476 previously. — Bernama