Report: Zahid set to become Opposition Leader

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is almost certain of securing the position, after he received the backing of fellow opposition party PAS. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is set to become the Parliamentary Opposition Leader when Parliament convenes next week, according to a report.

The Star reported that Zahid is almost certain of securing the position, after he received the backing of fellow opposition party PAS.

Quoting sources, the report said that PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang is not keen on the post, and the Islamist party has instead backed Zahid, who is the Bagan Datuk MP, for the role.

Zahid recently won a five-corner contest for Umno presidency.

Although traditionally the role would belong to the chief of the biggest party in the opposition bloc, Zahid’s challenger for the presidency, Khairy Jamaluddin, was reportedly mooted for the role as well.

The MP who secures the majority support from the opposition bloc could become the Opposition Leader.

However, the report said that Khairy’s chances are now slim after PAS’ stance on the matter.