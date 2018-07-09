Threats from Opposition made it ‘impossible’ to continue, says Syed Saddiq’s ‘aide’

Numan Afifi (pic) reiterated the youth and sports minister’s remark that no official appointment has been made in the minister’s office. — Picture via Facebook/Numan Afifi

KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — Numan Afifi Saadan said today he will not officially continue to work under Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman due to backlash and threats from the Opposition, after helping the Muar MP as a temporary press officer and in his election campaign.

Numan reiterated the youth and sports minister’s remark that no official appointment has been made in the minister’s office, and said he will now head abroad in the near future after handing over the responsibilities to an official press secretary.

“The backlash and threats from opposition propagandists have made it impossible for me to exercise my duties, therefore I have decided not to work at the ministry in any official capacity.

“I will be going abroad in the near future to determine my next move,” he said in a statement on his Facebook profile.

Numan also claimed of sabotage over the list of officers’ names appearing on the ministry’s official website, and said an investigation is being conducted.

“I would like to bid my thanks to saudara Syed Saddiq for the opportunity and lessons taught during the entire election campaign and transitional phase in the ministry.

“It was an honour to be in service of him,” he said, asking for the polemics to not be dragged any further.

“Hopefully, we get to live as a community in Malaysia that cherishes diversity without prejudices,” he added.

Numan had resigned from his Subang DAP Youth publicity secretary post last June after Muslim groups condemned a Pride Day breaking of fast event under LGBT rights advocacy group Pelangi Campaign, of which he was founding president.

Syed Saddiq has yet to defend Numan over the backlash from Malay-Muslim groups that the latter received as temporary press officer and while helping out with the election campaign.

He has instead denied that he had formally appointed anyone, including Numan, to the role of being his aide.