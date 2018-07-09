PM needs to be defender of rights of all citizens — MCA

JULY 9 — The way Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir repeatedly declares his intention to defend the interests of only a single ethnicity is unsettling. As the premier of our country, he ought to regard all races equally, safeguarding the rights and interests of every citizen.

Last month, our prime minister had proclaimed that the Chinese “are largely in business”and “make tons of money”during an interview with Channel NewsAsia to justify affirmative actions for Malays. Yesterday, Dr Mahathir once again issued a racial statement by announcing that PPBM is the replacement for Umno that will protect the Malays.

PPBM is a political party that positioned its objective of safeguarding the rights and interests of bumiputera groups — and it is well within the rights of the party to promote its ideology. However, as the prime minister of Malaysia, Dr Mahathir needs to start fostering the mentality that he is the leader of all citizens, and not of a single race.

After all, Malaysia is a multiracial country. The rights of all citizens, regardless of race, need to be taken care of. Dr Mahathir needs to be ensure his administration is fair, and not ending up marginalising anyone. After all, Malaysia is a multi-racial country.

We would also like to implore multiracial parties like PKR and DAP to give their word that apartheid ideologies will not take root anywhere in the government administration. Here’s a friendly reminder to these two parties, especially DAP, who reassured voters during GE14 that they can counteract Dr Mahathir from seizing authoritative control.

It is clear that in every important decision, from the appointment of Cabinet ministers to the administartion within each ministry, the final say belongs to Dr Mahathir alone.

It is almost 100 days since May 9. We earnestly hope to see that the PH government can fulfill their promises as soon as possible, as well as strengthening the national economy and returning our nation back to a normal state of governance.

* Press statement issued by MCA Publicity Bureau chairman Senator Datuk Chai Kim Sen on July 9, 2018.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.