Kit Siang: BN kept mum on Jho Low like it did with 1MDB?

KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — DAP’s Lim Kit Siang today questioned the previous Putrajaya administration if it deliberately ignored the extradition of fugitive financier Low Taek Jho from Hong Kong just as it allegedly did in addressing the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) “criminal conduct”.

The Iskandar Puteri MP said despite detailed exposés made on 1MDB, former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak did nothing to clear Malaysia’s integrity.

Lim said Najib instead went on to launch an “international charade” to rubbish reports and news on scandals surrounding the troubled 1MDB as political conspiracies to make the latter and Barisan Nasional look bad.

“This is one of the many significant omissions in Najib’s recent interview with Malaysiakini on the 1MDB scandal,” he said in a statement, referring to an English news portal.

“Can Najib answer these omissions now?” he asked.

It was recently reported that Low, a 36-year-old Penang-born, had stayed in a luxurious apartment in Hong Kong with his family when investigation into 1MDB started.

The South China Morning Post quoted a source as saying that Malaysia had made no request to extradite Low.

Low has since moved to Macau where, unlike Hong Kong, it has no extradition treaty with Malaysia.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun revealed on Thursday that Low had escaped arrest from authorities in Hong Kong by fleeing to neighbouring Macau.

Najib was charged with criminal breach of trust and abusing his position for self-gain last Wednesday, but is currently out on bail.