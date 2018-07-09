Deputy minister Hanipa Maidin collapses during PM’s monthly address

Sepang MP Datuk Mohamed Hanipa Maidin is ushered away in an ambulance to a nearby hospital after he collapsed during the prime minister’s monthly address July 9, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, July 9 — Datuk Mohamed Hanipa Maidin collapsed during Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s monthly address this morning.

The Sepang MP fell head-first from a platform roughly half a metre tall during Dr Mahathir’s speech at 8.39am earlier.

Several Civil Defence Department personnel who were on standby, came to assess him before he was ushered away in an ambulance to a nearby hospital.

Early observations suggested the deputy minister in the Prime Minister’s Department had fainted.

In 2016, Hanipa had suffered a stroke and underwent surgery for haemorrhaging in the brain.