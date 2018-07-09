Tahfiz school fire victims’ families agree on distribution of funds

File photo showing the second floor of the Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah tahfiz school after a fire broke out in Kuala Lumpur September 14, 2017. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — The families of victims who perished in the Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah tahfiz centre fire at Kampung Datuk Keramat here, have agreed that 70 per cent of the public donation be distributed among the next-of-kin of the deceased and those injured, while another 30 per cent will go to the tahfiz centre.

Tahfiz Welfare Association of Malaysia (Pertama) chairman Zamzuri Zakaria, whose son Muhammad Aidil Aqmal, 10, died in the tragedy said, the amount to be distributed was as first promised by the centre’s principal, Mohd Zahid Mahmood following the incident.

“A meeting was held today to come to an agreement on how the public funds should be divided and the decision made today would be tabled for discussion between the next-of-kin and the tahfiz centre management before the fund distribution is managed by a lawyer,” he told Bernama after chairing the meeting here yesterday.

The tahfiz centre fire tragedy which took place on Sept 14 last year, resulted in the death of 21 students and two teachers.

Two 16-year-old boys were jointly charged with murdering and causing the deaths of the 23 victims,

Mohd Zahid had earlier reported that he was informed the auditing process of the donations collected following the fire, had completed and would be distributed after Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

However he said, he was not aware of the exact amount collected, but it was estimated to be more than RM7.6 million. — Bernama