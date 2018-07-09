Mick Jagger reacts to Walesa appeal in Poland judicial row

Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones during a concert of their 'No Filter' European tour at the Orange Velodrome stadium in Marseille, France June 26, 2018. — Reuters pic

WARSAW, July 9 — Rolling Stones legendary frontman Mick Jagger touched on Poland's controversial judicial reforms at a concert yesterday in Warsaw, after anti-communist freedom icon Lech Walesa urged the rockers to support Poles “defending freedom” over court changes that critics say undermine democracy.

Thousands of Poles protested this past week against a controversial law passed by the nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) government that has forced dozens of senior judges to retire early.

“I'm too old to be a judge, but I'm young enough to sing,” Jagger said, speaking in Polish, according to a Periscope recording of the concert posted by Poland's liberal Gazeta Wyborcza daily.

“You know we came to Poland a long time ago in 1967,” Jagger then said in English, referring to the Stones' first concert in Poland that made them one of the first Western bands to perform behind the Iron Curtain.

“I hope you get to hang onto everything you've learned since then, God bless you!” he added.

The European Union has criticised the law forcing the early retirement of judges as a threat to the country's judicial independence and the separation of powers in a democracy.

Walesa, who won the 1983 Nobel Peace Prize as leader of the freedom-fighting Solidarity trade union, told the Stones in a Saturday Facebook post that “bad things are happening in Poland right now.”

“Many people in Poland are defending freedom, but they need support. If you can say or do anything while in Poland, it would really mean something to them,” Walesa, the country's first post-communist president, said in the post addressed to “Mr Mick Jagger and The Rolling Stones.”

'Systemic threats'

Walesa's appeal followed turmoil over the forced early retirement of Poland Supreme Court's chief justice Malgorzata Gersdorf, who has rejected the move that cuts short her six-year term as unconstitutional.

European judicial authorities backed Gersdorf on Friday, urging the ruling PiS party to restore judicial independence.

The European Union launched legal action against Poland last Monday over the dubious retirement rules that could end up in the European Court of Justice (ECJ), the bloc's top tribunal.

But the PiS government has refused to back down despite the EU legal action, insisting the reforms are needed to tackle corruption and overhaul a judicial system still haunted by the communist era.

In December, the EU triggered Article Seven proceedings against Poland over “systemic threats” to the rule of law, which could eventually see Warsaw's EU voting rights suspended.

Tens of thousands of Poles have hit the streets since the PiS party came to power in 2015, protesting against its judicial reforms and attempts to tighten Poland's already strict abortion law, among other causes. — AFP