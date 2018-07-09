Asia stocks signal gain as dollar near recent lows

Pedestrians are reflected on a stock quotation board at a brokerage in Tokyo. — Reuters pic

SYDNEY, July 9 — Asian stocks pointed to gains after a positive Friday session on Wall Street as investors watched for developments in trade tensions between China and the US before earnings season gets underway later this week. The dollar held near a three-week low.

Equity futures in Hong Kong, Japan and Australia nudged higher. The dollar comes off the back of its worst week since May and Treasury yields steadied close to the low end of their recent range as investors dissected a mixed US jobs report on Friday and the trade rift with China ramped up a notch. The pound is in focus after the UK cabinet member in charge of Brexit discussions resigned from Prime Minister Theresa May’s government.

The start of earnings season this week may divert some attention away from the trade war that’s kept global stocks under pressure. China last week said it was retaliating over US tariffs and President Donald Trump threatened to impose levies on even more Chinese goods. The escalating tit-for-tat is stoking market fears that the world economy could become destabilised amid a conflict that isn’t set to end anytime soon.

The pound saw early gains, spurred by optimism that May’s government was getting behind her Brexit plan. It pared that advance after news that David Davis, her Brexit secretary, is quitting.

Elsewhere, investors will assess the impact of the flooding and landslides that killed at least 66 people in Japan, knocking out electricity and forcing many companies, including Amazon, Mazda and Panasonic, to halt some operations.

These are some events to look out for this week:

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi addresses the European Parliament today and may shed light on the timing of a rate increase next year. Chinese trade data due at the end of the week will probably show slightly slower export growth, after early indicators pointed to softer overseas demand and weaker export orders, Bloomberg Economics said.

China releases June PPI and CPI tomorrow, both of which should show a pickup.

The most noteworthy US data is the June inflation report on Thursday, which consensus expects will show both headline and core price growth picking up.

There’s another deluge of Treasury debt sales too, with a total US$156 billion (RM630 billion) of notes and bills offered. Earnings season gets going with JPMorgan Chase & Co and Citigroup among the largest companies due to give results, as well as India’s Infosys Ltd.

Here are the main market moves:

Stocks

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 was flat in Singapore trading. Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.4 per cent. Hang Seng futures advanced 1 per cent. The S&P 500 gained 0.8 per cent Friday.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4 per cent to the lowest since mid-June Friday. The euro traded at US$1.1751 as of 7:51 am in Tokyo. The British pound was up 0.1 per cent at US$1.3298 after rising as much as 0.4 per cent earlier. The Japanese yen was flat at 110.43 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries dipped one basis point to 2.82 per cent Friday.

Commodities

The Bloomberg Commodity Index rose 0.8 per cent Friday. West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.1 per cent early today to US$73.88 a barrel. Gold was flat in early trading at US$1,255.99 an ounce. — Bloomberg