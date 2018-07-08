Cabinet ministers to attend special MACC briefing on Tuesday

Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Salahuddin Ayub said cabinet ministers as well as top officers of all ministries will be attending a special briefing by MACC. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PASIR SALAK, July 8 — Cabinet ministers as well as top officers of all ministries will be attending a special briefing by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) this Tuesday.

Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Salahuddin Ayub said the briefing would be held at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya at 9.30am.

“The agenda of the briefing is not only to remind us (Cabinet ministers) not to get involved in corruption but also to provide guidelines to the ministers,” he said at a dialogue with farmers, livestock breeders and fishermen in Sungai Manik and an Aidilfitri gathering at the Arena Square Chenderong Balai here today.

Meanwhile, commenting on the seizure of 3,390 bags of fertiliser valued at RM180,534 at a rice factory in Muar, Johor last Friday, Salahuddin said he was always ready to cooperate with the MACC to tackle corruption among the ministry’s staff.

“The ministry’s doors are always open to assist any investigation if there is any misappropriation involving the ministry’s staff and its agencies,” he said.

The seized fertiliser was supplied by the National Farmer’s Organisation through a government contract under the Federal Government Padi Fertiliser Scheme. — Bernama