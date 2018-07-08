Sim: Changing voting age limit to 18 can be realised

Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Steven Sim Chee Keong expressed support at changing the voting age limit from the current 21 years to 18 years. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

BUKIT MERTAJAM, July 8 — The proposal to change the voting age limit from the current 21 years to 18 years, can be implemented at the 15th General Election (GE 15), said Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Steven Sim Chee Keong.

Sim, in expressing his support at the suggestion by the Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, added that while its implementation might take time, the challenge was for the Pakatan Harapan leadership to realise it.

He was referring to a newspaper report yesterday (July 7), that attempted to damage the good relations between DAP and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) on the proposal. Sim is from DAP while Syed Saddiq is from Bersatu.

Sim described the headline of the newspaper report as deliberately trying to provoke and distort facts as it contradicted the contents of the news report which quoted Bernama.

He said he would not take legal action against the newspaper but instead wanted the public to assess the newspaper’s credibility themselves.

“The New Malaysia welcomes freedom of the media but not freedom to spread defamation,” he said. — Bernama